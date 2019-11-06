How the new Massey Cancer Center could improve the lives of people battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Medical Center's campus in downtown Richmond is sprawling, but soon the Massey Cancer Center will all be housed in just one building. In June 2018, crews officially broke ground on the nearly $350 million out -patient pavilion.

The massive building, which is under construction, sits at the corner of 10th and Leigh streets.

Once completed, the Massey Cancer Center will:

Have state of the art cancer technology

Double the number of infusion chairs for patients going through chemo

Have more than a thousand new parking spaces

Be slightly more than 600,000 square feet and 16 stories high

"Our ability to provide a new experience for the patients that would be that much more coordinated than it already is, in a brand new facility, which has easy access," Douglas Arthur, chair of the Department of Radiology at VCU Massey Cancer Center, said.

The new facility is expected to open in spring 2021. The current Massey Cancer Center building will be re-purposed for other medical needs.