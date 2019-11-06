× LOCKN’ Festival announces new dates for 2020

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Virginia’s LOCKN’ music festival has announced new dates for 2020.

The festival will take place over 3 days from June 19-21 at Oak Ridge & Infinity Downs Farms in Arrington, Virginia.

In previous years, the festival has spanned four days over the last weekend of August.

A special “Steal Your Thursday” event will take place on the Thursday before the festival, according to an advertisement posted on twitter.

Tickets for LOCKN’ go on sale this Friday, November 8 at 8:08 a.m. ET via Frontgate Ticketing.