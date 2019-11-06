‘Country girl’ Sammie would like to be adopted by family in rural Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Samantha, who prefers to be called "Sammie," is playful, active, and especially enjoys playing outdoors as well as doing crafts. Sammie likes to be busy at home or doing activities in the community.

Sammie loves to read, enjoys puzzles, bike-riding, swimming, gymnastics and watching movies, and listening to music.

Sammie says that she is a country girl and she'd like to be adopted by a family that lives in a rural area. She is bright and does well in a small school setting.

Sammie loves being social and around friends who are uplifting and encouraging. Sammie thinks she may want to work for a police department when she grows up.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.