Design with your dog in mind with Vern Yip

RICHMOND, Va. – Fetch a Cure is a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality of life for our pets. Sarah Moseley, Director of Development, is here to share details about their upcoming fundraiser with special guest Vern Yip, veteran interior designer from Trading Spaces and HGTV. Vern will speak about ways to design your home with your dog(s) in mind. All proceeds from the event will support FETCH a Cure’s lifesaving mission and programs. Designing With Your Dog In Mind with Vern Yip takes place Wednesday, November 13th from 6-10pm at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia. For tickets and more information visit www.fetchacure.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RHOME MAGAZINE}