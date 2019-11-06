× Cooking therapy with Allison Carver

RICHMOND, Va. – Feeling sour about dealing with your extended family this holiday season? Make this Brie with you partner and come up with a plan to handle it together! Fan favorite, local licensed therapist, Allison Carver, is here with a recipe for Sour Cherry Bake Brie with step by step directions and questions that help create a plan for getting through tough situations during the holidays. Find out more about cooking therapy and cooking together with her new membership, Cook In Tonight. For more information visit https://cookintonight.com/

Ingredients:

1. 1 tube of prepared refrigerated crescent rolls 2. 1 8 ounce round of Brie cheese 3. 1/3 cup sour cherry preserves 4. 1 egg, lightly beaten 5. Assorted crackers or sliced baguette

Directions:

1. Person 1 will unroll crescent rolls dough and divide into two square sections.

2. Person 1 will cut off corners to make each square into a circle and discard the scraps. During this step person 1 will ask person 2 “How are you feeling in 3 words about the upcoming holidays?” Listen for response. Then person 2 will ask person 1 the same question.

3. Person 2 will place one circle on a greased baking sheet ( a large one this will ooze) and place brie in the middle of the baking sheet.

Person 2 will then ask person 1, “who are you most anxious to see or deal with this holiday season?” Listen to response. Person 1 will then ask person 2 the same question.

4. Person 2 will spread sour cherry preserves on the top. Feel free to use other flavor if you do not prefer cherry. Raspberry, marmalade, or strawberry will work just fine too. Person 2 will ask person 1, “What can I do to help you manage your stress and anxiety around this person?”

Listen for response and then repeat with person 1 asking person 2.

5. Person 1 will bring the edges of the dough around the side of the cheese and top with the remaining dough. Press to seal the edges. Person

1 will ask person 2, “what specifically does this person say to you that gets you most upset so that I can listen out for it?” Person 2 will ask the same of person 1.

6. Person 2 will brush top with egg and bake for 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Serve with crackers. Both will ask each

other: “Can I help you to deflect, ignore, or change rooms when this person is around?” Listen to responses.