Coca-Cola releases two new Christmas sodas

Forget about eggnog.

Coca-Cola is releasing two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on: winter spiced cranberry Sprite and cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new Sprite flavor was actually created based on ideas from Sprite fans.

It's basically Sprite cranberry but kicked up a notch.

Coke, of course, has had a lot of different flavors over the years, but the company says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the U.S.

