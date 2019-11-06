So long Short Pump, Carvana eyes new location in Richmond for multi-level car vending machine
RICHMOND, Va. — Three years after its previous effort came up short in Short Pump, a national used-car retailer that’s been revving up its local presence is now eyeing the city for one of its signature “car vending machine” towers.
Carvana is planning a multistory car vending machine structure and offices at 2201 Westwood Ave., according to a land disturbance permit application filed with the city.
A description states the project would involve construction of a 12-tier “Carvana Vehicle Vending Machine” and office space, and demolition of a 17,000-square-foot office building on the site.
37.577130 -77.475140