Man found dead in burning Richmond building was shot multiple times

Posted 3:38 pm, November 6, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — The man whose body was found in a burning Richmond building last week had been shot multiple times, according to Richmond Police.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler, Charles City.

“At approximately 2:22 a.m. on November 1, the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 00 block of Thurman Street for the report of a warehouse fire. After the fire was suppressed, firefighters found Wheeler unconscious in the warehouse with apparent gunshot wounds,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

