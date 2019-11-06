2019 Virginia election results

All lanes of I-95 reopened following Colonial Heights crash

Posted 8:52 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55PM, November 6, 2019

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — All lanes of Interstate-95 have reopened following a two-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.

Around 6 p.m., Wednesday, VSP responded to a crash on southbound I-95 at Washington Street (exit 52).

Police say a man driving a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound when he struck a Lexus sedan.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Mercedes was charged with following too close.

Two southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for several hours and have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.