Virginia Department of Elections experiencing issues with reporting results

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Elections has reported issues with its election results website nearly 30 minutes after polls closed in Virginia.

We are “working to fix it,” the department tweeted.

“We are hoping in the next half hour that all these technical glitches get uncovered and we’re hoping of course that this isn’t some organized attack on these websites,” said CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth.

We are aware of the problem with the results on our website and are working to fix it. #VirginiaElection #VirginiaVotes — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) November 6, 2019

Holsworth says he can normally make some type of general forecast based on early election results, but that is not possible at this point due to the reported issues.

“The reality, at least at the moment… We’re still in the dark about what might be happening and what trend is occurring until we get a little bit more information and results from these websites.”

This is a developing story.