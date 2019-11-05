× VCU Theatre’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility”

RICHMOND, Va. – Based on the popular novel by Jane Austen, “Sense and Sensibility” is the story of the Dashwood family, focusing on sister Elinor and Marianne, personifications of good “sense” or common sense and sensibility. Wes Seals, Director at VCU Theatre, shares how they bring their adaptation to life along with 5 cast members who share a brief performance. The curtain rises for Sense and Sensibility this Thursday, November 7th with continued shows through Sunday, November 17th at Raymond Hodges Theatre on the VCU Campus. For tickets and more information visit www.vcutheatre.showclix.com or call 804-828-6026.