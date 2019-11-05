× Traditional Louisiana Shrimp Po’ Boy

RICHMOND, Va – Nothing says Louisiana like a traditional Po’ Boy piled high with crispy shrimp. Chef Larry Carey from Diamond Billiards is here to share his recipe for this delicious sandwich topped with zesty remoulade. Diamond Billiards is located at 13184 Midlothian Turnpike.

Shrimp Po’ Boy

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp worcheshire sauce

2 tsp cajun seasoning

½ tsp spicy mustard

1/2 tsp of dill

1 tsp pickle juice

1 pound of small shrimp

½ cup flour

½ cup cornstarch

2 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

1 tsp of garlic powder

2 submarine rolls

Lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Mix remoulade

1.Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, worcheshire sauce, half of the cajun seasoning, spicy mustard, dill, and pickle juice and mix until thoroughly integrated.

Prepare breading for shrimp

1. Mix flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, garlic powder, the other half of the cajun seasoning together until integrated.

Prepare Shrimp

1. Heat the oil in a pot to 350 °F

2. Put the shrimp in the breading and shake until the shrimp are thoroughly covered in the mixture.

3. Place the shrimp into the hot oil and cook for one minute, until they are golden brown on the outside.

Assemble the Po’boy

1. Cut the submarine rolls horizontally.

2. Add lettuce, tomato, shrimp and remoulade to the roll.

3. Enjoy!