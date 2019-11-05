× The Byrd Theatre celebrates 90 years with The Big LeBYRDski 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – The Byrd Theatre is focused on both preserving the beautiful movie palace they have as well as bringing the community great film programming. This year, they are celebrating 90 years of exceptional cinematic experiences with The Big LeBYRDski Fest 2019. It celebrates the Coen Brothers’ classic The Big Lebowski and all things Dude! Hosted by the Byrd Theatre Foundation and Center of the Universe Brewery, The Big LeBYRDski Fest 2019 kicks-off Friday, November 8th at River City Roll, with our very own Jessica Noll emceeing, continuing through Saturday at 5pm with a Bathrobe Bar Crawl through various Carytown restaurants. For tickets and more information, visit www.byrdtheatre.org.

