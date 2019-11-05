Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Thumb drives create Election Day problem in Chesterfield

Posted 11:05 am, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, November 5, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Incorrect thumb drives delivered to the Shenandoah Hill community center in Chesterfield created issues for voters and Election Day volunteers.

The thumb drives contain information election volunteers need to accurately check-in voters before they cast a ballot.

The issue was reported when polls opened at 6 a.m.

At 6:30 a.m. polling workers went into emergency mode, manually entering information about about 52 voters.

The issue was resolved fully at about 6:45 a.m.

