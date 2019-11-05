× Meet the women planning Richmond pickleball complex

RICHMOND, Va. — When scouting sites in Richmond for their new business idea, Charlottesville residents Barrett Worthington and Megan Charity noticed something about Manchester.

The new apartment buildings, a renewed interest in the neighborhood’s historic commercial district and quick access to downtown all piqued their interest.

But they also noticed something missing: a wealth of entertainment options in the growing Southside neighborhood.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

