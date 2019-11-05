× Local craft creations at Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show

RICHMOND, Va – “Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show” is a Glen Allen tradition that started in the 1980’s and continues to be a highlight each year at the Virginia Cliffe Inn. Goods from over 50 local crafters will be on display next weekend, including work from Johnathan Wiegand. Janice Clifton, Proprietor at the Virginia Cliffe Inn, is accompanied by Johnathan showcasing his handmade creations. Come out and enjoy “Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show” on Friday, November 15th through Sunday, November 17th at the Virginia Cliffe Inn at 2900 Mountain Rd. For more information at tickets, visit https://www.vacliffeinn.com/