HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break is affecting the morning commute in Henrico County.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday along the northbound lanes of Parham Road, between Ridge Road and Patterson Avenue, in the West End.

Crews closed one northbound lane on Parham and the left turn lane onto Patterson Avenue while working to repair the water main break.