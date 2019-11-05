Alyssa would benefit from family with love of pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alyssa is a lovely young lady who has a special place in her heart for animals and owns four pet fish.

Alyssa loves to watch cartoons and princess movies.

She is a wonderful girl with an amazing personality. Alyssa is sweet, thoughtful, intelligent, and kind. Alyssa likes to be inside doing crafts, knitting and crocheting. She is also a very talented artist, and enjoys painting and drawing and being able to get creative.

Alyssa loves to go out to eat, she would eat chicken nuggets and vanilla milkshakes every day if she could. Alyssa would benefit from joining a family that can bond with her over her love of pets, and provider her with the support and structure necessary for her to make the most of her future.

You can find other children featured on A Hand to Hold here.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.