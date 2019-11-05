× Dawn Adams wins House District 68

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Incumbent Dawn Adams has defeated Republican challenger Garrison Coward in the race for House District 68.

Adams is a nurse practitioner and a small business owner. She is an advocate for comprehensive healthcare expansion, education reform, and protecting the environment.

Adam’s victory is a huge win for Democrats in their quest to take control over the House of Delegates. Going into Tuesday, Republicans held a 51-48 margin in the House of Delegates with every seat up for grabs.

In 2017, she won House District 68 seat by only 333 votes.

House District 68 includes much of Richmond’s Near West End as well as a part of Henrico, Bon Air, and northern Chesterfield.