Water main break affects Broad St morning commute

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico Police are warning drivers Monday morning that a water main break may affect the morning commute.

The water main break was reported before 1:30 a.m. on W. Broad St between Willow Lawn Dr and Staples Mill Rd.

Crews say repairs will force them to close lanes throughout the morning.

Drivers are urged to use a different route on their morning commute.