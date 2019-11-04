Why Virginia voters are ready to make their voices heard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Candidates hit the ground in Virginia Sunday afternoon, just two days before Election Day.

"I think that's the most important thing a candidate can do right now, as opposed to mailers or reminders to vote, is really talking to people," Tara Carroll, Chairwoman of Chesterfield County Republican Committee, said.

The goal is to encourage every possible voter to vote Tuesday.

"We’re tired of what has been going on here locally and nationally," Cindy Sussan, a site launch director for candidates and Democratic voter, said.

Since the start of the year, Virginia government has been in the spotlight when it comes to hot button issues, like gun control, abortion policies, and healthcare.

"This means us keeping all of our Constitutional rights, our First Amendment, our Second Smendment,"Jean Gannon, National Committee Women and Republican voter, said.

"We’re talking about gun violence prevention. Which is near and dear to our hearts we can’t keep on losing children or adults who need to be safe when they go to worship or go to work," Sussan added.

With control of Virginia’s legislature up for grabs, those are just some of the reasons voters will make sure their voice are heard on Tuesday.

"Either way it’s going to feed our energies for next year. We’re determined that our voices are going to be heard. That the issues that we feel are important are going to be addressed," Sussan said.

"The way things go on elections anymore, it’s anybody’s game. That's why it’s so very important. Everybody’s vote matters," Gannon added.

Political experts said races in Central Virginia would likely play a big role whether Republicans or Democrats take control of the General Assembly.