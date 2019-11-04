‘Tommie Fund’ to help support emergency medical care for animals across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 9 months after his death, Tommie, the pit bull found set on fire and tied to a pole in a Richmond park, continues to have a big impact across the Commonwealth.

On Monday, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced their RACC Foundation created the Tommie Fund, which will help support the cost of emergency medical care for animals in other municipal shelters across Virginia.

“The story of our tremendous efforts to save him spread across the world and prompted a landslide of donations, well-wishes, kindness and love,” RACC wrote in a Facebook post. “Sadly, we were unable to save Tommie’s life, but because of your incredible support, we WILL be able to save countless other animals in need.”

The fund was made possible after #TeamTommie T-shirt sales raised close to $100,000.

The shelter says they hope the Tommie Fund will provide an option of treatment as opposed to euthanasia for shelters that have never had another choice.

Officials said each animal control facility in Virginia received an email Monday morning inviting its participation in the Tommie Fund. For additional details, click here. The shelter is also asking the community to share the program with every animal lover you know.

“We would love to help the animals in your community too!” the shelter wrote.

In addition, RACC says they are still accepting donations through the Tommie Fund to continue to help other animals.

“A very deep and heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this incredible new life-saving program possible. We can honor and celebrate one life lost by working to save so many more,” the shelter wrote.

Not only did the crime against Tommie prompt widespread donations, but it also led to Tommie’s Law, which increased the penalty for all animal cruelty to a class 6 felony — a charge carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison or a $2,500 fine.