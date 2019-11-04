The 5th Annual Hops in the Park
RICHMOND, Va. – Today we hear from Caitlin Sunderland, Special Events & Communications Coordinator at the Henricus Foundation, and John Pagano, Interpretation Supervisor at Henricus Historial Park, as they tell us all about the 5th Annual Hops in the Park. This National Award-Winning Virginia Craft Beer Festival is a free admission event, featuring 20 breweries including 3 cideries and a meadery. There will also be live music, brewing demonstrations, market place vendors, food trucks, and activities for the children. All proceeds will benefit Henricus Foundation’s Children Education Fund. The 5th Annual Hops in the Park will take place Saturday, November 9th from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Henricus Historical Park. For tickets or more information visit www.hopsinthepark.com and for more information on Petersburg Area Regional Tourism call 804-861-1666 or visit www.petersburgarea.org
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENRICUS FOUNDATION}