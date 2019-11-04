× The 2nd Annual “Alzheimer’s Day in RVA”

RICHMOND, Va. – Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions, and it accounts for 60-80% of Dementia cases. One local organization’s mission is to raise valuable funds to help find a cure for the disease. Sherry Sharpe, Founder of the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation, joins us today to tell us about their 2nd Annual “Alzheimer’s Day in RVA.” The event will be taking place November 13th at the Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond. For more information visit www.ricksharpalz.org