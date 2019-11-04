River Road house fire sends West End woman to hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews took a Henrico woman to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment after she escaped her burning River Road home.

“At 11:13 a.m., the Henrico 911 center received a report of a house on fire in the 8700 block of River Road,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “Initial reports indicated that a person was trapped in the home, but when firefighters arrived, the only occupant had escaped.”

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire which was located in the basement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The 8700 block of River Road is located between Parham Road and River Road Baptist Church.

