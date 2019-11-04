Glen Allen students design tiny costumes, bring Halloween spirit to NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Just because they're too young to trick-or-treat, does not mean they can't get into the Halloween spirit.

With the help of Glen Allen High School 'Intro to Fashion Careers' students, newborns in the NICU at Bon Secours Richmond Health System St. Mary's Hospital got dressed up for Halloween.

The students designed and sewed the tiny 10 x 7 inch costumes -- smaller than a standard piece of paper -- into pumpkins, donuts, cupcakes, even a rocket ship.

"This group of students has shown a lot of creativity and talent and I knew they would do a great job and make something we would be proud to give to the hospital," Glen Allen High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Shana Katz said. "I was so happy with the way they came out."