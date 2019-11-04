Mall orders Virginia shoppers to ‘remove hoods’ before entering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - There’s a new sign posted at each entrance of MacArthur Center. The sign reads, “Please remove hoods before entering MacArthur Center.”

The poster was put in place by mall management to enforce their dress code policy regarding hoodies.

The mall's general manager sent a letter to mall tenants on Friday. The letter talks about holiday plans and includes an update from Norfolk Police regarding the recent arrests of two men involved in last month's shooting inside the mall that sent two people to the hospital.

In the letter, management also addresses an update to the code of conduct. Loitering is no longer allowed in the mall.

“I think about the things that have happened here recently in regards to the shooting, and I kind of understand the worry given how many people go in and out of the mall,” shopper Marcus Paige said.

To help reduce the number of people just hanging out, the mall removed public seating areas - including a charging station.

But the rule that’s getting people’s attention is the hoodie.

“It kind of makes sense to a degree, but I can understand how it would rub some people the wrong way," Paige said.

“I get it, but at the same time, what are they going to do? Start banning sunglasses and hats? What’s next?” shopper Charie Williams added.

The mall said it was working with police to increase patrols throughout the property and behind the scenes.