2 severely injured after being struck from behind in Richmond hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. – Two pedestrians were severely injured early Sunday morning after being struck from behind in a South Richmond hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred in the 4200 block of Kinsley Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Police say a man and woman were walking northbound when they were struck from behind by a sedan also heading northbound. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrians were transported to the hospital with severe injuries. The man is listed in life-threatening condition.

The Richmond Police Department’s Special Operations Division-Traffic Crash Team is investigating the crash.

The vehicle involved in the crash is only described as “a dark-colored sedan.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at 804-646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Or use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.