× Kerry Blumberg presents the 2019 Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

RICHMOND, Va. – For over a decade, Dillard’s has donated the proceeds from a Special Edition of the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Since 1994, Dillard’s Inc. has raised more than $14.7 million to support Ronal McDonal House Charities through the sale of their exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbooks. Dillard’s is now selling a 2019 Southern Living cookbook consisting of 256 pages of holiday recipes, decorating tips, and entertaining ideas, to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Here to tell us more about the book and cook some delicious Bourbon-and-Pecan Bacon is Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director. The book is now on sale at Dillard’s Short Pump and Dillard’s Stony Point. For more information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond call 804-355-6517 or visit www.rmhc-richmond.org