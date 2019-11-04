Richmond is about to lose its only Arby’s

Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Arby’s is set to close its restaurant in Three James Center by the end of the month. (Riverstone Properties)

RICHMOND, Va. — A prominent downtown office complex soon will be without the meats as its owners prepare to take renovations of the property into a new phase.

Arby’s is set to cease operations by the end of November at its long-time restaurant in the Atrium section of the Three James Center building at 1051 E. Cary St., said Bruce Boykin, who oversees the three-tower office complex as senior asset manager for owner Riverstone Properties.

Boykin said Nathan’s Custom Tailors also is set to vacate its 950-square-foot spot in the atrium by year-end.

