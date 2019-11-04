× Richmond is about to lose its only Arby’s

RICHMOND, Va. — A prominent downtown office complex soon will be without the meats as its owners prepare to take renovations of the property into a new phase.

Arby’s is set to cease operations by the end of November at its long-time restaurant in the Atrium section of the Three James Center building at 1051 E. Cary St., said Bruce Boykin, who oversees the three-tower office complex as senior asset manager for owner Riverstone Properties.

Boykin said Nathan’s Custom Tailors also is set to vacate its 950-square-foot spot in the atrium by year-end.

