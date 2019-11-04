× Jakeata Manga makes Caramel Cream Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

RICHMOND, Va. – We’re celebrating National Candy Day today, and what better way to do so than to share recipes that feature our favorite candies. Jakeata Manga from Manga’s Mini Treats joins us today to make Caramel Cream Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies using Goetze’s Caramel Creams. The ingredients and recipe are as follows:

Ingredients: 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup unsalted butter, 3/4 cup granulated sugar, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1 cup mini M&Ms, 1 or 2 bags of Goetze’s Caramel Creams

Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cream butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy (about 1 or 2 minutes).

Add in the egg and vanilla extract.

In a a separate bowl, sift flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.

Once combined, add in chocolate chips and M&Ms. Mix until combined.

Allow dough to chill for about 20 minutes (it makes the dough easier to work with when stuffing the caramel).

Once chilled, scoop out 1 tbsp of dough and flatten slightly in the palm of your hand. Place half of a caramel cream in the center. Top the caramel with another tbsp of dough, and seal the dough together with your fingers. Do the same for the rest of the cookies.

Bake for 14-15 minutes, or until the cookies are lightly golden brown.

Let cool for a few minutes, then enjoy!