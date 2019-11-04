Aangel wants to join a sports team and see the beach one day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Aangel is a loving teenager who has a smile that can light up any room. Aangel also has a great sense of humor, she is always telling jokes to make other people laugh.

Aangel enjoys watching and playing sports like basketball and football, and wishes to play on a team some day.

Aangel is an animal lover and truly enjoys having and caring for a pet of her own -- especially a dog. She also likes bunnies and currently helps to care for one at her placement.

Aangel enjoys playing UNO, board games, listening to music, and dinning out. Seeing the beach and putting her feet in the water is on her bucket list.

Such a tenderhearted loving young person would bring so much reciprocated love to a forever family.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.