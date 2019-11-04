✨How you can help Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden win best ‘holiday lights’ competition

RICHMOND, Va. – After finishing in the top 5 last year, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is once again nominated as one of the best holiday garden light displays in the country.

The GardenFest of Lights, which features more than a million lights, botanical decorations, model trains and more, has been chosen as a contender in the USA Today and 10 Best contest “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.”

Last year, the GardenFest of Lights finished fourth in the national vote.

Voting will continue over a four-week period ending at noon (ET) on Monday, Dec. 2. Click here to vote. (You can vote once per day.)

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, Lewis Ginter’s display was ranked in third place.

Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 13.

This year’s theme is called “Magic in the Air” and is inspired by things that fly.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights runs from Nov. 22 through Jan. 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. (closed Nov. 28, Dec. 24 & 25). Tickets cost $13 adults; $11 seniors age 55+; $8 children age 3-12; free for children under age 3.

Click here for more information.