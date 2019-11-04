× Heather Johnson presents River Expeditions

RICHMOND, Va. – Looking for a thrilling adventure that the entire family can enjoy this season? Rock climbing, zip-lining, horseback-riding, and so much more are all available at one great location. Heather Johnson, Owner of River Expeditions, joins us today to tell us all about the fun activities and lodging options offered at River Expeditions. River Expeditions is located at West Virginia’s New River Gorge, and they are offering a 50% off deal from November through March. for more information call 800-463-9873 or visit www.raftinginfo.com or you can also find them on Facebook at “Raftinginfo” or on Instagram @river.expeditions