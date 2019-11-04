Hospice nurse who gives much to others gets something in return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One of CBS 6's biggest fans got a big surprise as part of CBS 6 Gives.

Hospice nurse Kelly Hall spends her days driving to the homes of patients to give them the best possible care and comfort in their final days.

As a way to say thank you for her selfless giving, Reba Hollingsworth, Greg McQuade, Rob Cardwell, and Tom Patton gave her gift cards to spend on meals and gas whiles she’s on the road.

Hall said she finds her job rewarding and she is honored to be with people during their final days

