Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation and the Innerwork Center present “Mindful Family Workshop”

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s important for families to take time out of their busy schedules and spend some time together and practice the are of mindfulness. The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation and Innerwork Center present a special “Mindful Family Workshop” coming up this Saturday. Clair Norman, Director of Vision & Strategy at the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, and Rachel Douglas, ED at the Innerwork Center, join us today to tell us more about the workshop. It will be taking place this Saturday, November 9th from 9 AM to 1 PM a the Collegiate School. To register for the workshop visit www.innerworkcenter.org/calendar and for more information contact hello@innerworkcenter.org or program@ckgfoundation.org.