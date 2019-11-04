Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation and the Innerwork Center present “Mindful Family Workshop”

Posted 4:49 pm, November 4, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s important for families to take time out of their busy schedules and spend some time together and practice the are of mindfulness. The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation and Innerwork Center present a special “Mindful Family Workshop” coming up this Saturday. Clair Norman, Director of Vision & Strategy at the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, and Rachel Douglas, ED at the Innerwork Center, join us today to tell us more about the workshop. It will be taking place this Saturday, November 9th from 9 AM to 1 PM a the Collegiate School. To register for the workshop visit www.innerworkcenter.org/calendar and for more information contact hello@innerworkcenter.org or program@ckgfoundation.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.