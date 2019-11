× Woman wounded in South Richmond Shooting

RICHMOND, Va.— Richmond Police are looking for suspects following an overnight shooting in the city’s southside.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gun shot wound to the leg in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue around 1:45 am Sunday Morning.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators haven’t announced any arrests.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.