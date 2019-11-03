× Two injured in Chesterfield car crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two men injured.

It happened in the 4500 block of Iron Bridge Road around 1:50 am Sunday Morning.

Lt. R.M. Granderson says “a black BMW was travelling west bound on Iron Bridge Road when it left the roadway and traveled down an embankment. Two adult male occupants were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.”

Police are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.