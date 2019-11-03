November weather almanac and outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is a month where our normal high drops from the mid 60s to the mid 50s, and our normal low drops into the mid 30s.

A typical November produces over three inches of liquid precipitation. This includes rain and melted ice and snow.

In terms of snowfall, many Novembers go snow-free. However, certain years manage to produce at least a trace by the end of the month. The historical monthly average is 0.2", but that's a bit skewed due to some scattered years where we picked up a few inches of snow.

October was the ninth warmest on record, including some near 100° temps on October 2 and 3.

For November, it looks like we will settle into a pattern that may produce temperatures that average a little below normal.

Near-normal levels of precipitation are expected.

