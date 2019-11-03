Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Hanover

Posted 3:09 pm, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:10PM, November 3, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, VA — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on US-360 near the intersection of Bell Creek Road when it struck a pedestrian walking along the shoulder of the road. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, Hanover County Sergeant Steve DiLoreto told CBS 6.

Eastbound lanes of US-360 were temporarily closed in Hanover at the ramps to I-295 north and south but have since re-opened.

The identity of the victim will be released pending next of kin notification.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Department asks that anyone with information on the crash contact them at 804-365-6140.

