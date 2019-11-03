Person killed on Route 360 in Mechanicsville
Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Ballpark Warming Party nets 600 coats for kids

Posted 5:58 pm, November 3, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 600 coats were donated at the 11th annual Coats For Kids Ballpark Warming Party the Diamond Saturday.

CBS 6 is proud to be once again be partnering with Puritan Cleaners for the drive, which has collected more than 400,000 coats since 1988.

Squirrels fans were asked to drop off a coat while they enjoyed live music and samples of chili at Saturday's event hosted by Puritan Cleaners and the Flying Squirrels.

Several members of the CBS 6 News family were on hand as was Storm Rider 6.

The Squirrels won the golden ladle in the chili contest.

Parney helped stuff a van full of coats that were donated.

After the coats are cleaned by Puritan, they will be dropped off to the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in Central Virginia.

Scroll down for a list of drop-off locations. 

Coats For Kids drop-off locations. 

Coats For Kids drop-off locations. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.