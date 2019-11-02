DC gives Nationals victory parade after team’s first World Series championship

WASHINGTON — It’s been a little over a year since the Washington Capitals took home the Stanley Cup and partied their way through the nation’s capital.

On Saturday, Washington held another victory parade.

The Washington Nationals beat all the odds this week and won the team’s very first World Series against the Houston Astros — the team with the best win-loss record of the regular season. It was truly a victory for underdogs everywhere.

The team’s victory parade began at 2 p.m., and yes, there were times the sounds of “Baby Shark” filled the Washington air.

The Major League Baseball champions, loaded on red tour buses, paraded down a route starting near the National Mall on Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW. The parade continued down Constitution, and culminated in a rally at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NW.

Nationals owner Ted Lerner told the crowd: “This is for the city that’s always believed, the players who always fought and the fans who were with us every step of the way.”

More than 800,000 fans came out last year to celebrate the Capitals’ win, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. This year looked just as crowded.

The transit authority said it was running extra trains and buses.

The Nationals aren’t the only Washington sports team bringing home trophies this year.

The Washington Mystics prevailed over the Connecticut Sun earlier this month, winning the WNBA Finals for the first time.

The team’s championship parade won’t be until next spring, though, to accommodate players’ other basketball commitments.

Check out the below photos from WTVR Photojournalist Cole Pearson. Click here to follow his work on Instagram.