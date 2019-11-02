Shelby Brown’s foundation lands $5,000 grant from Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown's Mission From The Heart foundation was awarded the Walmart Rise Grant at a store in Richmond Friday morning.

Walmart associates got to vote on the type of charity they wanted to support and selected homelessness.

Workers from Store 2821 on Sheila Lane presented Brown and her team of volunteers with a check for $5,000.

"The grant form Walmart really signifies their commitment to the community, and it will help further our mission to help homeless students in the area, so we'll use that money to purchase resources to add to our community caring closets that we give to area schools,” Brown said. “It's just a blessing to receive the donation so we can turn around and bless those students in need.”

Mission From the Heart has helped more than 200 homeless students from a half dozen area schools in 2019.

If you would like to volunteer with Mission From The Heart, click here to email Shelby.