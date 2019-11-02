Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Chesterfield teacher facing sex crimes charge released on $5,000 bond

Posted 12:04 am, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05AM, November 2, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County elementary school teacher charged with sex crimes against a minor has been released from jail on bond.

Richard O’Brien, a fifth grade teacher at Reams Elementary School, is accused of proposing a sex act by a communication device to a child under the age of 15 in King and Queen County.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that O'Brien was released on a $5,000 bond, has to have pre-trial supervision and cannot use the internet.

A Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesman said O'Brien will not return to school until the charge is resolved.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

