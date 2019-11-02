Pence stumps for GOP in Virginia ahead of Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Vice President Mike Pence stumped for GOP candidates in Virginia ahead of Tuesday’s statewide elections, which will determine which party controls the General Assembly.

Pence hosted a roundtable in Louisa County at Patriot Industries, which produces steel and aluminum products, about President Trump’s United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

Additionally, Pence told a crowd of more than 900 at Kempsville Middle School in Virginia Beach why he came to the Commonwealth.

"I'm here for one reason and one reason only: Virginia and America need you to vote on Nov. 5 and re-elect Republican majorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate," he said.

Pence appeared at the rally with several local candidates, including Jen Kiggans, Bill DeSteph, Shannon Kane, Chris Stolle, Emily Brewer, and others. Other big names like former Gov. Bob McDonnell and former Congressman Scott Taylor attended the event, as well.

His visit comes just days before voters across the Commonwealth head to the polls with every seat in the General Assembly up for election on Tuesday, although not every race is contested.

"You all could be the difference," Pence told the crowd.

Election analysts said Virginia Beach could decide which party is in power with eight competitive races in the city.

Pence said issues like the second amendment, the pro-life movement, and redistricting are all at stake. He says the Democratic Party has gone too far to the left. He called on voters to send a message and "stand firm with one voice and say America will never be a socialist country."

The visit is all a precursor to the 2020 presidential election.

"We're going to set the stage to get Virginia to help get Donald Trump four more years," Pence said.

"Virginians proudly rejected Trump’s empty promises in 2016, and we can’t wait to do it again on Tuesday,” Democratic Party of Virginia Communications Director Jake Rubenstein said in response to Pence's visit.

Democrats hosted get out the vote events in Chesterfield and Henrico on Saturday. Additionally, presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will canvass for Democrats in northern Virginia on Sunday.

Former President Barack Obama also endorsed several Democrats in competitive races in Central Virginia.

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete election coverage Tuesday.