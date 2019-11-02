Missing Petersburg community advocate disappeared on Halloween

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities need your help to find a missing Petersburg man last seen on Halloween.

Officers said Linwood Christian, of the 400 block of Mistletoe Street, was reported missing Saturday.

Police said Christian was last seen by family members on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Christian may be driving a gold 2003 Nissan Xterra with Virginia tags: UPH-9428, according to officers.

No description of what Christian was last seen wearing was available at last check.

Christian, longtime community advocate told WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil in late August that he had spent decades living on Mistletoe Street.

“Gun violence was rare around here, but not anymore,” Christian said. “Now you hear the gunshots.”

Christian was relieved the city was holding a summit on crime in late September after “lots of shootings.”

“I’m glad to see it happening,” he said. “People definitely need to step up.”

If you have seen Christian or have information that could help detectives, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.

