Henderson scores 5 TD’s in Hopewell’s 40-7 win over Prince George

Prince George, VA - Hopewell hasn't been 9-0 to start a season since 1969 and TreVeyon Henderson made sure this year's Blue Devils team would match it. Henderson scored five 1'st half touchdowns to lead Hopewell past Prince George 40-7. The win marked the Blue Devils fifth straight win in the series.

Henderson scored on Hopewell's first possession of the game from one yard out for an early 6-0 lead. He would then score on their second possession of the quarter, a 48 yard run to make it 13-0.

Henderson would have touchdown runs of 4, 56 and 43 yards and rushed for 187 yards on the night.

"I thought our running game was key," said Hopewell Head Coach Ricky Irby. "Tre Henderson and even Robert Briggs coming back tonight had some big runs early."

Hopewell rushed for 445 yards, including Robert Briggs' 145 yards and one touchdown.