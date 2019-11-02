Petersburg community advocate disappears on Halloween
Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Workers douse fire at Chesterfield Costco

Posted 8:42 pm, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, November 2, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Costco not far from Chesterfield Towne Center in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mall Drive just after 7:18 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Officials said they arrived “within a few minutes” and the fire was marked under control within 10 minutes.

Officials said a small mechanical fire in the store’s bakery was extinguished by employees before fire crews arrived.

Workers were waiting for the smoke to clear before heading back into the building as of about 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Photo Gallery

Google Map for coordinates 37.514582 by -77.605102.

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.