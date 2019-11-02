Workers douse fire at Chesterfield Costco

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Costco not far from Chesterfield Towne Center in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mall Drive just after 7:18 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Officials said they arrived “within a few minutes” and the fire was marked under control within 10 minutes.

Officials said a small mechanical fire in the store’s bakery was extinguished by employees before fire crews arrived.

Workers were waiting for the smoke to clear before heading back into the building as of about 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

37.514582 -77.605102