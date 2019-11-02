Missing Chesterfield man found dead
Posted 1:44 pm, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, November 2, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- Police have located the body of a 78-year-old Chesterfield County man reported missing on Halloween.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office located the SUV Abdel-Rahim Hamden was reportedly driving near Crook Horn Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said Hamden's body was found a short distance away in a wooded area.

Foul play is not suspected and Hamden's body has been transported to the Medical Examiners Office, deputies said.

Hamden, of the 11000 block of Pennway Drive, was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen by his wife at their home around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"He left to go to a store on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond and did not return home," police said.

Hamden was later spotted near Tappahannock, Lt. Brad Conner said Friday morning.

Chesterfield Police in conjunction with Sheriff Steve Smith of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office continue their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 804-333-3611.

