Weekend Events: Ashland Train Day & Urbanna Oyster Festival & More

Body found in burning Richmond warehouse
RICHMOND, Va.–

Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids/Ballpark Warming Party
Nutzy’s Ballpark to Brewery Dash
Saturday, Nov. 2, 11am – 2pm
The Diamond

 

Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea
1289 Upper Appomattox Street, Petersburg, VA
Saturday, Nov. 2, gates open at noon
Advance Tickets $40
https://petersburgarea.org/events/oysters-barbecue-battersea/ 

 

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Richmond
Registration at 8am, Ceremony at 9:30am, Walk at 10:00am
Route Length: 1 and 3 miles
Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center 2401 W. Leigh St
Richmond, VA
 https://act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=12253

 

 Urbanna Oyster Festival
Town of Urbanna, Virginia
November 1 & 2
Walking festival, Pay as you go
https://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com/

 

Ashland Train Day Town of Ashland
Saturday, Nov. 2, 10am – 5pm
Public Parking – Ashland Junction Shopping Center
67 Junction Drive
St. Anne’s Catholic Church – 105 S Snead St
https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/trainday

 

Alpha Kappa Alpha presents the 13th Annual Saute and Sizzle
Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:08 – 11:08pm
Richmond Raceway Old Dominion Building
600 East Laburnum Avenue
Advance tickets only $40, tickets not sold at the door
www.aka1908.com
www.reoaka.org/saute-sizzle/

 

 

 

 

 

 

