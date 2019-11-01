× Weekend Events: Ashland Train Day & Urbanna Oyster Festival & More

RICHMOND, Va.–

Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids/Ballpark Warming Party

Nutzy’s Ballpark to Brewery Dash

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11am – 2pm

The Diamond

Click on the links for more information: https://www.puritancleaners.com/community/coats-for-kids/

https://www.facebook.com/events/572843420119519/

https://www.facebook.com/NutzysRotaryFunnRun/ https://runsignup.com/nutzyballparktobrewerydash

Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea

1289 Upper Appomattox Street, Petersburg, VA

Saturday, Nov. 2, gates open at noon

Advance Tickets $40

https://petersburgarea.org/events/oysters-barbecue-battersea/

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Richmond

Registration at 8am, Ceremony at 9:30am, Walk at 10:00am

Route Length: 1 and 3 miles

Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center 2401 W. Leigh St

Richmond, VA

https://act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=12253

Urbanna Oyster Festival

Town of Urbanna, Virginia

November 1 & 2

Walking festival, Pay as you go

https://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com/

Ashland Train Day Town of Ashland

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10am – 5pm

Public Parking – Ashland Junction Shopping Center

67 Junction Drive

St. Anne’s Catholic Church – 105 S Snead St

https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/trainday

Alpha Kappa Alpha presents the 13th Annual Saute and Sizzle

Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:08 – 11:08pm

Richmond Raceway Old Dominion Building

600 East Laburnum Avenue

Advance tickets only $40, tickets not sold at the door

www.aka1908.com

www.reoaka.org/saute-sizzle/